Man arrested on Christmas Eve in father's slaying after driving with bloody knife to Oklahoma prison
Authorities arrested a man Christmas Eve who they say killed his father in Dallas before driving to a state prison in Oklahoma. Police found Jeshur Robinson, 32, sitting bloodied in his dead father's truck on state prison property in McAlester, Okla.
Read more at Dallas Morning News.
