Ink Master Clint Cummings Slinging Ink in the Afterlife
Clint Cummings was known as an award-winning tattoo artist who'd been slinging ink for nearly a decade in the Fort Worth area. His skill with a tattoo gun landed him a spot on the second season of Ink Master , a tattoo competition judged by Miami Ink cast member Chris Nez and local tattoo legend Oliver Peck from Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas.
