Ink Master Clint Cummings Slinging Ink in the Afterlife

Clint Cummings was known as an award-winning tattoo artist who'd been slinging ink for nearly a decade in the Fort Worth area. His skill with a tattoo gun landed him a spot on the second season of Ink Master , a tattoo competition judged by Miami Ink cast member Chris Nez and local tattoo legend Oliver Peck from Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.