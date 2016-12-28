HUD hints at trouble for Dallas if it...

HUD hints at trouble for Dallas if it can't prove feds' millions were properly spent

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development could take enforcement action against Dallas City Hall over missing documents related to dozens of affordable-housing projects funded with millions of federal dollars. For months, the federal agency has been trying to get the city's Housing Department to provide documentation concerning 54 single-family and apartment projects funded with $29.9 million in HUD money between fiscal years 2012-2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,636
Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12) 7 hr concerned 4
News Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac... 9 hr WishIwasBlack 2
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 9 hr WarForOil 49
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Dec 26 WarForOil 3
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) Dec 24 Big Tex 50
Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom... Dec 24 4sure 9
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,018 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,570

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC