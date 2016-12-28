HUD hints at trouble for Dallas if it can't prove feds' millions were properly spent
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development could take enforcement action against Dallas City Hall over missing documents related to dozens of affordable-housing projects funded with millions of federal dollars. For months, the federal agency has been trying to get the city's Housing Department to provide documentation concerning 54 single-family and apartment projects funded with $29.9 million in HUD money between fiscal years 2012-2014.
