Highway gridlock is galling, and TxDO...

Highway gridlock is galling, and TxDOT plans to fix some of it in Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Dallas Morning News

With more than 27 million people living in Texas, it's no surprise Gov. Greg Abbott last year directed the Texas Transportation Commission, which oversees the Texas Department of Transportation, to develop a comprehensive statewide congestion-relief strategy to improve mobility across our rapidly growing state. This program is now known as Texas Clear Lanes and was welcome news to concerned stakeholders I met with earlier this year while conducting listening tours on the topic of gridlock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX 10 hr fatuous1 1
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 16 hr 4sure 30
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) Sat Big Tex 50
Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom... Sat 4sure 9
100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ... Sat Fateh 1
Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru... Sat KKK Rogue Cops 1
Check this out Fri Nicole 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC