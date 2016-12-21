Goodwill of Dallas Benefits From Year-End Donations
"We're swamped with clothes everywhere, and it's been busy for us," said Anthony Hood, dock supervisor for Goodwill. "I think it's going to take the middle of January before we get caught back up."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|hahaha
|9,639
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|23 hr
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Thu
|BOiaF
|1
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|Wed
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|Wed
|WishIwasBlack
|2
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|Wed
|WarForOil
|49
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 26
|WarForOil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC