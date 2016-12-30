Female police officer files $1 million lawsuit against city of Dallas for gender discrimination
A female Dallas police officer is asking for more than $1 million in a gender discrimination lawsuit against the city, claiming she was assaulted by a male superior. Michelle Herczeg, 36, filed the civil suit against the city of Dallas on Wednesday claiming she "was targeted for being a female officer and treated less favorably."
