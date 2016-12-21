FBI expend search for suspect in 2 Dallas robberies
Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in finding a wanted man who they believed to be responsible for a bank robbery on December 3, 2016, in Dallas, and a bank robbery on December 9, 2016, in Farmers Branch. North Texas Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.
