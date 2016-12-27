El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Dallas, TX
COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 27, 2016 -- El Pollo Loco , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest Texas location in Dallas today. The new restaurant, located at 9425 Forest Lane, is the first to open in the city of Dallas and seventh in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth market.
