Dying Woman Receives Heart Transplant on Christmas Day
No one ever wants to spend the holiday in the hospital-unless the story ends the way it did for Stephanie Chapman. The 20-year-old came to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas from out of state four months ago to get treatment for congestive heart failure.
