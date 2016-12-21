Drowning Pool Prepares for Their Sell-Out Christmas Eve Show at Trees, Benefiting Toys for Tots
U.S. Marine Bryan McNeal shaking hands with Trees owner Clint Barlow at the annual Toys for Tots concert in Deep Ellum It's become a Dallas tradition on the night before Christmas Eve to attend Trees' annual Toys for Tots holiday concert with local favorites Drowning Pool. This year's event marks the eighth year for North Texas music lovers to come together and donate unwrapped toys for local children who may not receive a visit from Santa Claus this year.
