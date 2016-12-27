Day 1 Dallas activities Sunday at Fai...

Day 1 Dallas activities Sunday at Fair Park will benefit Vogel Alcove for homeless kids, families

11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Families will get a day of kid-friendly activities at the second Day 1 Dallas fair on New Year's Day at the Automobile and Centennial buildings inside Fair Park. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with special fireworks, musical performances and food from 5 to 7 p.m. The all-day event benefits homeless children and families served by Vogel Alcove Childcare Center for the Homeless.

