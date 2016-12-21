Dallas Working on Plan to Lower the F...

Dallas Working on Plan to Lower the Feral Pig Population

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Feral pigs aren't just in the country. They've made a surge in cities like Dallas, where city leaders are working on a plan to lower their population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 6 hr WarForOil 43
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Mon WarForOil 3
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Dec 25 WarForOil 9,634
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) Dec 24 Big Tex 50
Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom... Dec 24 4sure 9
100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ... Dec 24 Fateh 1
Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru... Dec 24 KKK Rogue Cops 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,306 • Total comments across all topics: 277,391,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC