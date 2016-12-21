Dallas Police Solved Fewer Than Half of the City's Homicides in 2016

The city saw 163 murders through Dec. 19, up 30 percent from the 125 murders Dallas suffered by the same day last year. While the city has come a long way since Dallas' body count peaked at 500 in 1991, the murder numbers, combined with a declining murder clearance rate , will be one of the biggest challenge to who replaces outgoing police chief David Brown early next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.