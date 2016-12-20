Dallas police issue murder warrant fo...

Dallas police issue murder warrant for ex-boyfriend of woman who went missing exactly a year ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was reported missing a year ago. Police are looking for 35-year-old Faustino Valdez in connection with the slaying of 34-year-old Marisol Espinosa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 13 hr hahaha 9,637
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation 18 hr BOiaF 1
Apple Mac G4 MDD computers Thu Jim 1
Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12) Wed concerned 4
News Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac... Wed WishIwasBlack 2
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... Wed WarForOil 49
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Dec 26 WarForOil 3
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,791 • Total comments across all topics: 277,456,705

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC