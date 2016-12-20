Dallas Police and Fire Pension board, in a tough spot, plans to work...
Since he retired from the Dallas Police Department in July 2015, Dale Erves has lived off of periodic withdrawals from his lump-sum pension account. But when the Dallas Police and Fire Pension Board voted in December to suspend withdrawals, Erves, who had taken out about $100,000 this year, had to start taking his smaller monthly benefit check instead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|hahaha
|9,637
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|9 hr
|BOiaF
|1
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|18 hr
|Jim
|1
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|Wed
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|Wed
|WishIwasBlack
|2
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|Wed
|WarForOil
|49
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 26
|WarForOil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC