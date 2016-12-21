Dallas officer in hit-and-run traffic accident fired
Police say 46-year-old Senior Cpl. Stephen Catina was driving his own vehicle on a Dallas highway in August 2015 when he bumped another vehicle while trying to pass it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|1 hr
|4sure
|48
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|hahaha
|9,635
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 26
|WarForOil
|3
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|Dec 24
|4sure
|9
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|Dec 24
|Fateh
|1
|Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru...
|Dec 24
|KKK Rogue Cops
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC