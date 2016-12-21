Dallas officer in hit-and-run traffic...

Dallas officer in hit-and-run traffic accident fired

Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Police say 46-year-old Senior Cpl. Stephen Catina was driving his own vehicle on a Dallas highway in August 2015 when he bumped another vehicle while trying to pass it.

