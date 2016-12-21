Dallas Nonprofit Joins 'Home for Holidays' Drive
A Dallas nonprofit joins NBC 5, the Dallas Omni Hotel, the Soupmobile, Kroger and others to help provide a home for a family in need. The second annual Home for the Holidays partnership, which will put a homeless family into an apartment on Christmas morning and pay for their rent, utilities and food for a year, got an extra dose of design this year.
