Dallas judge allows monthly withdrawals from police, fire pension fund Read Story WFAA.com Staff
A judge made a decision Tuesday to allow retired Dallas police and firefighters to make small monthly withdrawals from their pension fund. Judge Tonya Parker's decision scales back on a ruling made earlier this month by the pension board to halt all withdrawals from the fund.
