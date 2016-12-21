Dallas FBI asking for help to find serial bank robber
The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force has asked for help to identify a robber who hit four banks last week in Dallas and University Park. Federal agents have released photographs from bank surveillance cameras of the robber in hopes that someone would recognize the bandit and alert officials.
