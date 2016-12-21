Dallas Accused of Violating Federal Housing Rules Again, as Investigations Keep Coming
The city attorney informed the City Council that it has been accused of jerking around an existing low-income housing project near the Galleria Mall in North Dallas, trying to get it to move away. This is after and in spite of countless closed-door lawyer briefings warning the council that picking on federally subsidized low-income housing - especially trying to steer it away from affluent areas - is what the feds call "racial segregation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|16 min
|WarForOil
|41
|the real truth about the jews
|13 hr
|Mark Cuban Sky
|2
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Mon
|WarForOil
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|9,634
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|Dec 24
|4sure
|9
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|Dec 24
|Fateh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC