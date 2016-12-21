Dallas Accused of Violating Federal Housing Rules Again, as Investigations Keep Coming

The city attorney informed the City Council that it has been accused of jerking around an existing low-income housing project near the Galleria Mall in North Dallas, trying to get it to move away. This is after and in spite of countless closed-door lawyer briefings warning the council that picking on federally subsidized low-income housing - especially trying to steer it away from affluent areas - is what the feds call "racial segregation."

