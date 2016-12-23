Continue reading Mumps outbreak may be linked to cheerleading contests in Arlington, Frisco, Dallas

The state's worst outbreak of mumps in years may have originated at North Texas cheerleading competitions this month and last. Our colleagues at KXAS-TV report that the Texas Department of State Health Services is sending letters to those who attended the following contests: Nov. 6: NCA North Texas Classic and North Texas Division II Classic, College Park Center, University of Texas at Arlington The number of mumps cases in North Texas has surpassed 50 as an outbreak in Johnson County has grown and cases have been found in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties.

