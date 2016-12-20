Continue reading Dallas reporter Kurt Eichenwald's legal fight to reveal Twitter troll gaining speed

Continue reading Dallas reporter Kurt...

Days after a Dallas-based journalist with epilepsy received a seizure-inducing tweet from an unidentified user, Twitter has agreed to promptly move forward with a deposition in which the reporter hopes to learn the user's identity. Kurt Eichenwald, a writer for Newsweek and Vanity Fair , filed a suit this week in Dallas district court after a tweet of a flashing image caused him to have an epileptic episode.

