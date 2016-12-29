Commercial real estate transactions

Anchor Health Properties purchased Coit Medical Center, a 32,201-square-foot medical office building on at 12230 Coit Road north of Forrest Lane in Dallas. The 2-story building was sold by Mohr Capital LLC and is fully leased to Baylor Scott & White Health, Greater Dallas Orthopedics, Legacy Heart Care, Texas Orthopedic Surgical Associates and Lester Plastic Surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.