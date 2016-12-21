Commercial pilot admits to smuggling $195K in cash into US
A commercial airline pilot has admitted he smuggled more than $195,000 in cash into the U.S. through New Jersey's Newark International Airport. NJ.com reports that 55-year-old Anthony Warner, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Newark to a charge of bulk cash smuggling.
