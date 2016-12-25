British pop star George Michael, who ...

British pop star George Michael, who harbored strong ties to Dallas,...

British pop star George Michael, who maintained a strong tie to Dallas through his connection with one of the city's finest fine art venues, died at his home on Sunday. He was 53. "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," read a statement sent to USA Today by Michael's London-based publicist, Connie Filippello.

