Austin man pleads guilty to faking shooting threat to delay Dallas-bound Megabus
An Austin man pleaded guilty this week to reporting a phony threat to police last year to keep a Dallas-bound Megabus from leaving Memphis without him and his girlfriend. On Tuesday, Kirk Stuart pleaded guilty in federal court to willfully and maliciously conveying false information in the February 2015 phone call.
