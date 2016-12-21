A Water Crisis in the Dallas County Town of Sandbranch
The town of Sandbranch, TX has relied on bottled drinking water since wells there became contaminated in the 1980s. In some parts of California, residents may be struggling to irrigate fields or water their lawns.
