A Dallas man's heart stopped as he ran a 5K -- leaving his life...
"Saving a life is the most intimate thing one can do. To be given the gift of life, for a second time, to continue on the path put before us, is one that cannot be repaid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|10 hr
|fatuous1
|1
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|16 hr
|4sure
|30
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|Sat
|4sure
|9
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|Sat
|Fateh
|1
|Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru...
|Sat
|KKK Rogue Cops
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC