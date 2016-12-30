3 charged with murder at Le M ridien hotel near Galleria are now in custody at Dallas County Jail
The three people arrested in Las Vegas in connection with the slaying of a man at a Far North Dallas luxury hotel last month have been moved to the Dallas County Jail. Jessica Yasmyn Ontiveros, 21, of Yuba City, Calif., was booked into the jail Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|7 hr
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Thu
|hahaha
|9,637
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Thu
|BOiaF
|1
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|Wed
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|Wed
|WishIwasBlack
|2
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|Wed
|WarForOil
|49
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 26
|WarForOil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC