10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, Christmas Weekend Edition
Tuba Christmas Thanksgiving Square 1627 Pacific Ave. noon Friday Free to attend; $10 to play Tuba Christmas started back in 1974 at New York City's Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink when tuba musician Harvey Phillips wanted to honor the memory of his music teacher. So a group of renowned tuba players entertained the skating masses with renditions of Christmas carols entirely on this bulky, misunderstood instrument.
