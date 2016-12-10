10 Best Parties to Ring in 2017 in Dallas
S U R V I V E, who made the soundtrack for the Netflix hit series Stranger Things , will play It'll Do on New Year's Eve. It doesn't matter what music you like, how introverted you are, or how much dough you've got to spend: Dallas has an endless array of New Year's Eve events that cater to your every need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|1 hr
|4sure
|44
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Mon
|WarForOil
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|WarForOil
|9,634
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|Dec 24
|4sure
|9
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|Dec 24
|Fateh
|1
|Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru...
|Dec 24
|KKK Rogue Cops
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC