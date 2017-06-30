With shades of Pantani, Italy's Aru shakes up Tour de France
Stage winner Fabio Aru of Italy, right, turns back to see how much advance he has on the group of favorites after breaking away in the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Stage winner Fabio Aru of Italy celebrates on the podium after the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republican.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Alarm Siren Padlock 110dba Instructions Rev...
|Jul 3
|NewYorkView
|1
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Jun 29
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC