Tour de France: Kiwis escape race carnage
Nelson's George Bennett continues to lead the Kiwi contingent through four days of the Tour de France, with all seemingly escaping the fourth stage carnage relatively unscathed. Bennett, Jack Bauer, and rookies Patrick Begin and Dion Smith were caught, along with most of the general classification contenders, by a crash in the final kilometre, but all made it to the finish line with their standings marginally improved.
