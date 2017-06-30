Tour de France: Kiwis escape race car...

Tour de France: Kiwis escape race carnage

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Nelson's George Bennett continues to lead the Kiwi contingent through four days of the Tour de France, with all seemingly escaping the fourth stage carnage relatively unscathed. Bennett, Jack Bauer, and rookies Patrick Begin and Dion Smith were caught, along with most of the general classification contenders, by a crash in the final kilometre, but all made it to the finish line with their standings marginally improved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Alarm Siren Padlock 110dba Instructions Rev... Jul 3 NewYorkView 1
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) Jun 29 BuyPhartsx 3
The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst... Jun 13 NewYorkView 1
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,548 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC