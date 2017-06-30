Tour de France: Brown keeps Cannondale-Drapac in polka dots
Nathan Brown proved himself the best climber of the breakaway during stage 3 at the Tour de France on Monday, earning the second polka-dot jersey of the race in just his first participation. Just don't ask him to keep up with Cannondale-Drapac teammate Taylor Phinney - who won the jersey the day before - in his post-race interviews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Alarm Siren Padlock 110dba Instructions Rev...
|Mon
|NewYorkView
|1
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Jun 29
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC