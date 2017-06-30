Tony Martin misses out on yellow in front of home crowd
It wasn't the hot seat Tony Martin had in mind, but Katusha-Alpecin press officer Philippe Maertens had carefully prepared a contingency plan in the event of disappointment after the stage 1 time trial of the Tour de France in Dsseldorf. 300 metres past the finish line, having come home eight seconds down on winner Geraint Thomas , the world time trial champion sheltered from the rain in a doorway while a melee of television cameras and microphones intruded on his dismay.
