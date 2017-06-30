Tony Martin misses out on yellow in f...

Tony Martin misses out on yellow in front of home crowd

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cycling News

It wasn't the hot seat Tony Martin had in mind, but Katusha-Alpecin press officer Philippe Maertens had carefully prepared a contingency plan in the event of disappointment after the stage 1 time trial of the Tour de France in Dsseldorf. 300 metres past the finish line, having come home eight seconds down on winner Geraint Thomas , the world time trial champion sheltered from the rain in a doorway while a melee of television cameras and microphones intruded on his dismay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Alarm Siren Padlock 110dba Instructions Rev... 8 hr NewYorkView 1
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) Jun 29 BuyPhartsx 3
The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst... Jun 13 NewYorkView 1
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC