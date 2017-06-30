Thomas and Cavendish suffer falls in dramatic finish to stage four of Tour
Geraint Thomas and Mark Cavendish both fell in late crashes as Frenchman Arnaud Demare won stage four of the Tour de France in Vittel. Thomas, wearing the race leader's yellow jersey, fell first in the tight technical finish to the stage but was soon up and on his way, with no time loss as the crash occurred in the final three kilometres.
