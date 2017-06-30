Team Sky intact after dramatic crash

4 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Team Sky survived a scare in the Tour de France on Sunday as five riders hit the deck but emerged largely unscathed, with the yellow jersey still on Geraint Thomas' back and Chris Froome fit to continue. A crash a little over 30 kilometres from the end of Sunday's 203.5km stage two from Dusseldorf to Liege threatened to upend Sky's brilliant start to the Tour as Thomas and Froome hit the deck along with Luke Rowe, Christian Knees and Michal Kwiatkowski.

