Taste of the Tour: Frog thighs and gray wine in Lorraine
It's a tale of two spa towns in Stage 4 of the Tour de France, which travels from Mondorf-Les-Bains, Luxembourg, to Vittel in the Lorraine region of northeastern France on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Alarm Siren Padlock 110dba Instructions Rev...
|Mon
|NewYorkView
|1
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Jun 29
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC