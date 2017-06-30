Sky's 'vortex generator' skinsuits qu...

Sky's 'vortex generator' skinsuits questioned by Tour rivals but permitted by commissaires

FDJ coach Fred Grappe has questioned the legitimacy of the 'vortex generator' skinsuits used by Team Sky riders during the stage 1 time trial of the Tour de France , but the commissaires have decreed that the skinsuits are legal as the rules stand. Team Sky placed four riders in the top eight of Saturday's 14 kilometre time trial in Dusseldorf, as Geraint Thomas claimed the first maillot jaune of the race and Chris Froome gained more than half a minute on his principal rivals in a startling display of collective strength.

