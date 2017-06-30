Sir Bradley Wiggins: Can five-time Olympic cycling champion make it as a rower?

Sir Bradley Wiggins is a five-time Olympic cycling champion, but will the 37-year-old's plans to swap his racing bike for a rowing boat see him reach a sixth Games? The 2012 Tour de France winner retired from cycling in December 2016 and has taken up rowing in the gym to keep fit. He first raised the idea of switching sports in his 2012 autobiography My Time, and has now outlined his intent to compete at the British Indoor Rowing Championships in December.

