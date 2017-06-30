SA's Meintjes moves up as Tour de Fra...

SA's Meintjes moves up as Tour de France hits the hills

20 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Louis Meintjes was best South African on the day as the fifth stage of the Tour de France took place on Wednesday, minus two of the biggest names in world cycling. Stage five saw riders tackling the 160.5km between Vittel and La Planchede Belles Filles, the first big climb of the day - without global attractions Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan, the former out with a broken shoulder, the latter ousted by organisers for what they saw as unfair tactics in a crash in the final kilometre of stage four.

