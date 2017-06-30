Sagan disqualified after crash leaves...

Sagan disqualified after crash leaves Cavendish's Tour in doubt

Read more: Halstead Gazette

World champion Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the 2017 Tour de France for causing the crash which looks to have ended Mark Cavendish's race. Sagan was initially docked 30 seconds after nudging Cavendish into the barriers at the end of stage four, which was won by Frenchman Arnaud Demare in Vittel.

Chicago, IL

