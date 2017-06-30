Relief turns to excitement

Relief turned to excitement for Richie Porte as the Tasmanian survived another frantic Tour de France stage and looked ahead to his first big opportunity of the race. Launceston's 32-year-old BMC team leader avoided the carnage that saw yellow jersey wearer Geraint Thomas fall and world champion Peter Sagan thrown off the Tour after the 207.5-kilometre fourth stage into Vittel.

