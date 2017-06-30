Quintana passes Longwy Tour de France test
After losing teammate Alejandro Valverde to a broken patella on stage 1 , Nairo Quintana passed his first Tour de France test without his super domestique. The climb to the citadel of Longwy was never going to prove decisive but the general classification riders risked losing ground in the explosive finale, where Peter Sagan emerged victorious.
