Porte chugging away in fifth

Porte chugging away in fifth

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Examiner

STEADY: Tasmanian BMC Racing rider Richie Porte retained fifth position after state six of the Tour de France. Pictures: Getty Images On a day that again favoured the sprinters, German Marcel Kittel took advantage of Peter Sagan and Mark Cavindish watching from the sidelines to claim his second stage of this year's race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Alarm Siren Padlock 110dba Instructions Rev... Jul 3 NewYorkView 1
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) Jun 29 BuyPhartsx 3
The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst... Jun 13 NewYorkView 1
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May '17 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,921 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC