Lance Armstrong in attendance as Gilberto Ramirez fights
Lance Armstrong wants Floyd Landis on witness stand Former cyclists Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis are on opposite sides of $100 million federal fraud case Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://usat.ly/2tJrFww The federal government doesn't want Floyd Landis to testify in its $100 million lawsuit against Lance Armstrong. But Armstrong has made clear he will call his former cycling teammate to the witness stand even if the government does not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Alarm Siren Padlock 110dba Instructions Rev...
|23 hr
|NewYorkView
|1
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Jun 29
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC