Lance Armstrong in attendance as Gilberto Ramirez fights

Lance Armstrong wants Floyd Landis on witness stand Former cyclists Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis are on opposite sides of $100 million federal fraud case Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://usat.ly/2tJrFww The federal government doesn't want Floyd Landis to testify in its $100 million lawsuit against Lance Armstrong. But Armstrong has made clear he will call his former cycling teammate to the witness stand even if the government does not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.