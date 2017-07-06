Lance Armstrong co-defendants reach settlement
Lance Armstrong co-defendants reach $158K settlement in federal case Armstrong's agent and business partner were ensnared in federal case brought by former cyclist Floyd Landis Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://usat.ly/2uvVYUG Lance Armstrong's longtime agent and business partner have agreed to pay $158,000 to get out of a $100 million federal lawsuit scheduled to go to trial against Armstrong in November. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper signed off on the settlement Wednesday, ordering the dismissal of Bill Stapleton, Armstrong's longtime agent, and Barton Knaggs, Armstrong's longtime friend and business partner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Alarm Siren Padlock 110dba Instructions Rev...
|Jul 3
|NewYorkView
|1
|Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10)
|Jun 29
|BuyPhartsx
|3
|The Bicycle Air Pump Horn 120DB Super Loud Inst...
|Jun 13
|NewYorkView
|1
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May '17
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC