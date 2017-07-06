Lance Armstrong co-defendants reach s...

Lance Armstrong co-defendants reach settlement

21 hrs ago

Lance Armstrong co-defendants reach $158K settlement in federal case Armstrong's agent and business partner were ensnared in federal case brought by former cyclist Floyd Landis Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://usat.ly/2uvVYUG Lance Armstrong's longtime agent and business partner have agreed to pay $158,000 to get out of a $100 million federal lawsuit scheduled to go to trial against Armstrong in November. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper signed off on the settlement Wednesday, ordering the dismissal of Bill Stapleton, Armstrong's longtime agent, and Barton Knaggs, Armstrong's longtime friend and business partner.

