Heavy crash forces gutted Aussie out of Tour

59 min ago Read more: The Mercury

GUTTED Aussie Luke Durbridge has been forced to abandon the Tour de France after his fight to ride with ankle ligament damage failed. The Orica-Scott workhorse could hardly walk after slamming into the barriers during the rainy stage one time trial, but was determined to soldier on and help his teammates.

