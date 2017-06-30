Heavy crash forces gutted Aussie out of Tour
GUTTED Aussie Luke Durbridge has been forced to abandon the Tour de France after his fight to ride with ankle ligament damage failed. The Orica-Scott workhorse could hardly walk after slamming into the barriers during the rainy stage one time trial, but was determined to soldier on and help his teammates.
