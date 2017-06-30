Geraint Thomas cheekily suggests he may try and snatch yellow jersey...

Wales' twice Olympic track gold medallist and Commonwealth Games king of the road relinquished it to his boss during the first mountain top finish Geraint Thomas was at his mischievous best when asked if he'd like another stint in the leader's yellow jersey at the Tour de France. Wales' twice Olympic track gold medallist and Commonwealth Games king of the road relinquished it to his Team Sky leader and defending Tour champion Chris Froome during the first mountain top finish.

