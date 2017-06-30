Cycling: World champ Sagan wins Tour de France third stage

Slovakia's Peter Sagan celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet and Ireland's Daniel Martin at the end of the 212.5km third stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. LONGWY, France: World champion Peter Sagan won his eighth Tour de France stage despite a technical glitch on the uphill finish to the third stage in Longwy on Monday .

